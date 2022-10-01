Chicago Amundsen flexes stout defense to thwart Chicago Lake View 45-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Amundsen proved that in blanking Chicago Lake View 45-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
