Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Amundsen put away Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 62-8 on October 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science squared off with October 1, 2021 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 1, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Senn on October 6 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

