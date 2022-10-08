Chicago Agricultural Science secures a win over Chicago Dunbar 36-16

Chicago Agricultural Science notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Dunbar 36-16 in Illinois high school football on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Hyde Park on September 24 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. Click here for a recap
