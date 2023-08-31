Chicago Agricultural Science posted a narrow 20-16 win over Chicago Comer on Aug. 31 in Illinois football.
The last time Chicago Comer and Chicago Agricultural Science played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 30, 2021.
