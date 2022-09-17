Chicago Agricultural Science dominates Chicago Bogan 35-12

Chicago Bogan had no answers as Chicago Agricultural Science compiled a 35-12 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 17.
Last season, Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Bogan squared off with September 10, 2021 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
