Chicago Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chicago Schurz 40-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Academy faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.