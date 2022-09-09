Chicago Academy mauls Chicago Clemente in strong effort 47-22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Academy lit up the scoreboard on September 9 to propel past Chicago Clemente for a 47-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup

The Cougars registered a 27-13 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-9 final quarter, too.

