Chicago Academy explodes on Chicago Roosevelt 34-8

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Academy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-8 explosion on Chicago Roosevelt in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
In recent action on August 28, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Academy took on Chicago Collins on September 3 at Chicago Collins Academy High School. Click here for a recap
