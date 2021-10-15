Chicago Academy baffles Chicago Marine Military 32-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Chicago Academy squeeze Chicago Marine Military 32-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on October 1, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Marine Military took on Chicago Roosevelt on October 2 at Chicago Roosevelt High School. For more, click here.
