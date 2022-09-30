 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood triggers avalanche over Springfield Lanphier 56-14

Chatham Glenwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lanphier 56-14 in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

The Titans opened a lopsided 42-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood thundered to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier played in a 48-6 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Rochester in a football game . Click here for a recap

