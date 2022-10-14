 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chatham Glenwood sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Springfield 48-14

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood offered a model for success with a convincing 48-14 victory over Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.

The last time Springfield and Chatham Glenwood played in a 39-36 game on August 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on September 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News