Chatham Glenwood sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Springfield 48-14

Chatham Glenwood offered a model for success with a convincing 48-14 victory over Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.
The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Senators.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.
