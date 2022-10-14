Chatham Glenwood sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Springfield 48-14

Chatham Glenwood offered a model for success with a convincing 48-14 victory over Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Titans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.

