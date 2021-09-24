Chatham Glenwood rides to cruise control win over Normal University 42-7

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-7 victory over Normal University in an Illinois high school football matchup. .
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Chatham Glenwood's offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over Normal University at the intermission.
Chatham Glenwood took charge over Normal University 42-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Normal University faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on September 10 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
