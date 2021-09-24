Chatham Glenwood rides to cruise control win over Normal University 42-7

Chatham Glenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-7 victory over Normal University in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Chatham Glenwood's offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over Normal University at the intermission.

Chatham Glenwood took charge over Normal University 42-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

