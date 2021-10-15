Chatham Glenwood pours it on Springfield Lanphier 48-6

 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lanphier 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 13-6 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Titans' offense pulled ahead to a 34-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

The Titans thundered in front of the Lions 48-6 going into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 2 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a football game . For more, click here.

