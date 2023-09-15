Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

