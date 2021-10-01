 Skip to main content
Charleston sews up Taylorville 34-28

A sigh of relief filled the air in Charleston's locker room after Friday's 34-28 win against Taylorville in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The start wasn't the problem for Taylorville, who began with a 6-0 edge over Charleston through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Tornadoes.

