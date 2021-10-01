Charleston sews up Taylorville 34-28

A sigh of relief filled the air in Charleston's locker room after Friday's 34-28 win against Taylorville in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The start wasn't the problem for Taylorville, who began with a 6-0 edge over Charleston through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Tornadoes.
Recently on September 17 , Charleston squared up on Collinsville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.