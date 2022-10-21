Charleston records thin win against Salem 14-13

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Charleston defeated Salem 14-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

The Trojans opened a modest 7-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Charleston and Salem were both scoreless.

The Wildcats fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

