Charleston pushes over Taylorville 27-8

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Charleston prevailed over Taylorville 27-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Charleston darted in front of Taylorville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Charleston and Taylorville squared off with October 1, 2021 at Charleston High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion and Charleston took on Collinsville on September 16 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

