Charleston pushes over Taylorville 27-8

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Charleston prevailed over Taylorville 27-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Charleston darted in front of Taylorville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.

