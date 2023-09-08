Charleston collected a solid win over Jerseyville Jersey in a 30-18 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Charleston opened with a 23-12 advantage over Jerseyville Jersey through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Charleston faced off against Herscher.

