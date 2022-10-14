Charleston clips Mt. Zion in tight tilt 30-27

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Charleston nipped Mt. Zion 30-27 in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Mt. Zion authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Charleston at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 9-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Charleston darted to a 16-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

