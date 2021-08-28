Champaign St. Thomas More stonewalls Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 34-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Champaign St. Thomas More shutout Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 34-0 during this Illinois football game.

The Sabers authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Bearcats in the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's might showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's offense stormed to a 28-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Sabers an 8-0 lead over the Bearcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.