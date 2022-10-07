Champaign St. Thomas More outlasts Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in overtime classic 34-26

Bonus football saw Champaign St. Thomas More use the overtime to top Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 34-26 on October 7 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 6-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.
The Bearcats came from behind to grab the advantage 8-6 at intermission over the Sabers.
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op enjoyed a 14-6 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More to start the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Sabers and the Bearcats locked in a 20-20 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Champaign St. Thomas More, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-6 first overtime period, too.
