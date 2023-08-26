Champaign St. Thomas More's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 26-6 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.

The Sabers cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

