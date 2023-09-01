Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Champaign St. Thomas More jumped in front of Flanagan-Cornell 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons trimmed the margin to make it 20-15 at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 2-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More faced off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.

