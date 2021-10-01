 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign Central survives taut tilt with Peoria Manual 22-20

  • 0

Champaign Central posted a tight 22-20 win over Peoria Manual in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Champaign Central darted in front of Peoria Manual 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Champaign Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over Peoria Manual.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton says knee is feeling better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News