Champaign Central survives taut tilt with Peoria Manual 22-20

Champaign Central posted a tight 22-20 win over Peoria Manual in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Champaign Central darted in front of Peoria Manual 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Champaign Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over Peoria Manual.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 final quarter.

