Champaign Central's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Lanphier 55-14 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Champaign Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-6 advantage over Springfield Lanphier.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Recently on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Lincoln in a football game.

