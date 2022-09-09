Champaign Central narrowly edges Granite City in tight triumph 18-13

Champaign Central topped Granite City 18-13 in a tough tilt on September 9 in Illinois football.

The start wasn't the problem for Granite City, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Champaign Central through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Maroons and the Warriors were both scoreless.

The scoreboard showed Granite City with a 7-6 lead over Champaign Central heading into the third quarter.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Maroons won the session and the game with a 12-6 performance.

