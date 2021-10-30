Champaign Centennial rides the rough off Chicago Kenwood 21-7

No quarter was granted as Champaign Centennial blunted Chicago Kenwood's plans 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Chicago Kenwood.
