Champaign Centennial rides the rough off Chicago Kenwood 21-7

No quarter was granted as Champaign Centennial blunted Chicago Kenwood's plans 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Chicago Kenwood.

Recently on October 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Normal in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

