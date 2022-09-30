Champaign Centennial races in front to lap Bloomington 49-14

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Champaign Centennial during a 49-14 win over Bloomington during this Illinois football game.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 21-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Chargers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Champaign Centennial jumped to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.