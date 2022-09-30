Champaign Centennial races in front to lap Bloomington 49-14

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Champaign Centennial during a 49-14 win over Bloomington during this Illinois football game.
Champaign Centennial opened with a 21-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.
The Chargers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.
Champaign Centennial jumped to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
