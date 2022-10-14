Champaign Centennial loses steam in OT, falls to Collinsville 15-14

Collinsville found extra energy in the extra period to take down Champaign Centennial 15-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead over the Kahoks heading to the intermission locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Kahoks and the Chargers locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Collinsville held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

