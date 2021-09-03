Champaign Centennial escapes close call with Danville 13-6

A sigh of relief filled the air in Champaign Centennial's locker room after Friday's 13-6 win against Danville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Champaign Centennial remained on top of Danville through a scoreless third quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Danville controlled the pace, taking a 28-12 lead into halftime.
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 7-0 lead over the Vikings.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.