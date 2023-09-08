Champaign Centennial grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 13-7 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Chargers registered a 33-20 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Urbana.

