Champaign Centennial dismissed Champaign Central by a 34-7 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

