It was a tough night for Peoria Manual which was overmatched by Champaign Centennial in this 35-8 verdict.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 14-8 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Chargers fought to a 21-8 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual were both scoreless.

The Chargers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.

