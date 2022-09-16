Champaign Centennial darts by Champaign Central in easy victory 42-6

Champaign Centennial showed top form to dominate Champaign Central during a 42-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Chargers opened a tight 21-6 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chargers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-0 final quarter, too.

