Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop stops Argenta-Oreana in snug affair 16-12

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop wore a victory shine after clipping Argenta-Oreana 16-12 on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Argenta-Oreana faced off on October 1, 2021 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Argenta-Oreana took on Villa Grove on September 23 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.

