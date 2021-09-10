 Skip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork finds a way to knock off Seneca 49-28

  • Updated
  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 49-28 win over Seneca in Illinois high school football on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Seneca faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Dwight on August 27 at Dwight High School. Click here for a recap

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Storm roared over the Fighting Irish 49-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Storm's offense took charge to a 42-22 lead over the Fighting Irish at halftime.

The Fighting Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Storm 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

