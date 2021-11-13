Carrollton nets nifty win over Athens 28-26

Carrollton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Athens 28-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.
In recent action on October 30, Carrollton faced off against Shelbyville and Athens took on Macon Meridian on October 30 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap
Carrollton moved in front of Athens 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Athens would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-13 lead on Carrollton.
Carrollton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Athens.
The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
