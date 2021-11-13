Carrollton nets nifty win over Athens 28-26

Carrollton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Athens 28-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

Carrollton moved in front of Athens 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Athens would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-13 lead on Carrollton.

Carrollton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Athens.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

