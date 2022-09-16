Carlinville tames Gillespie's offense 48-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Gillespie on the scoreboard because Carlinville wouldn't allow it in a 48-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 16.
The last time Carlinville and Gillespie played in a 42-7 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 2 , Gillespie squared off with Greenville in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.