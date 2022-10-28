 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlinville takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Williamsville 48-20

Williamsville fought back from a slow start and rolled to 48-20 win over Carlinville for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.

Carlinville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-6 advantage over Williamsville as the first quarter ended.

The Bullets kept a 27-13 halftime margin at the Cavaliers' expense.

Carlinville showed its spirit while rallying to within 33-20 in the third quarter.

The Bullets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

