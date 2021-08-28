Carlinville rides the comeback trail to dust Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27-6

Carlinville fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 27-6 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Carlinville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-6 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 intermission score.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Carlinville as the first quarter ended.

