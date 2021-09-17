 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Canton's trick is no treat for East Peoria 49-12

  • 0

Canton dominated from start to finish in a resounding 49-12 win over East Peoria in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

The Little Giants opened with a 42-6 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at intermission.

The Little Giants breathed fire in front of the Raiders 49-6 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Canton squared up on Marengo in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pregame coin toss at Normal West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News