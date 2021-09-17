Canton's trick is no treat for East Peoria 49-12

Canton dominated from start to finish in a resounding 49-12 win over East Peoria in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
The Little Giants opened with a 42-6 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at intermission.
The Little Giants breathed fire in front of the Raiders 49-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
