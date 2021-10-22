 Skip to main content
Canton earns narrow win over Metamora 35-30

Canton edged Metamora in a close 35-30 encounter in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Canton faced off against Washington and Metamora took on Pekin on October 8 at Metamora High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Little Giants opened with a 14-8 advantage over the Redbirds through the first quarter.

Canton's offense darted to a 29-16 lead over Metamora at halftime.

The Redbirds came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Little Giants 30-29.

Canton got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-0 to finish the game in style.

