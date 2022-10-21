Canton defeats Bartonville Limestone in lopsided affair 40-6

Canton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 40-6 win over Bartonville Limestone in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Canton drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.
The Little Giants fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
