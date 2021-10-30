Camp Point Central explodes on Villa Grove 48-14

Camp Point Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Villa Grove 48-14 on October 30 in Illinois football action.
The Panthers opened with a 16-8 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.
Camp Point Central's offense breathed fire to a 48-8 lead over Villa Grove at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
