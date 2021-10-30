 Skip to main content
Camp Point Central explodes on Villa Grove 48-14

Camp Point Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Villa Grove 48-14 on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 16 , Camp Point Central squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Panthers opened with a 16-8 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.

Camp Point Central's offense breathed fire to a 48-8 lead over Villa Grove at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

