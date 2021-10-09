 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bushnell-Prairie City survives taut tilt with Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Bushnell-Prairie City nosed past Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 9.

Recently on September 25 , Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared up on Martinsville in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U High's Andrew Woodward sinks par putt on No. 8 in Boys Class 2A State Golf ⛳

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News