Bushnell-Prairie City bounces Farmer City Blue Ridge in up-and-down tilt 56-14

Bushnell-Prairie City scored early and often in a 56-14 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bushnell-Prairie City's supremacy showed as it carried a 50-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bushnell-Prairie City's offense thundered to a 36-0 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead over the Knights.

