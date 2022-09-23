Burbank St. Laurence pockets slim win over Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24

Burbank St. Laurence found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

The Rams took a 17-14 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings pulled off a stirring 17-7 final quarter to trip the Rams.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.