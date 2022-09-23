Burbank St. Laurence pockets slim win over Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24

Burbank St. Laurence found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago DePaul College Prep 31-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
The Rams took a 17-14 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
The Vikings pulled off a stirring 17-7 final quarter to trip the Rams.
In recent action on September 9, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Arlington Heights St. Viator and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 9 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.