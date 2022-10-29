Breese Central's torrid start too much for Mt. Zion 21-18

Breese Central raced in front early and that was crucial in a 21-18 victory over Mt. Zion in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Mt. Zion drew within 14-11 in the third quarter.

The Cougars and the Braves each scored in the fourth quarter.

