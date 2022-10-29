 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Breese Central's torrid start too much for Mt. Zion 21-18

  • 0

Breese Central raced in front early and that was crucial in a 21-18 victory over Mt. Zion in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Mt. Zion drew within 14-11 in the third quarter.

The Cougars and the Braves each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 14, Mt Zion squared off with Charleston in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News