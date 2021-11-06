 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Braidwood Reed-Custer soars over Chicago Clark 55-6

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Braidwood Reed-Custer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-6 explosion on Chicago Clark at Braidwood Reed-Custer High on November 6 in Illinois football action.

The Comets made the first move by forging a 12-6 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.

The Comets' offense pulled ahead to a 41-6 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Khalil Mack's absence causing a big hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News