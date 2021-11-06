Braidwood Reed-Custer soars over Chicago Clark 55-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Braidwood Reed-Custer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-6 explosion on Chicago Clark at Braidwood Reed-Custer High on November 6 in Illinois football action.
The Comets made the first move by forging a 12-6 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.
The Comets' offense pulled ahead to a 41-6 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
