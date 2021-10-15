 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Braidwood Reed-Custer plants its flag on Coal City 33-9

  • 0

Braidwood Reed-Custer scored early and often in a 33-9 win over Coal City in Illinois high school football on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Coal City squared up on Manteno in a football game . For more, click here.

The Comets drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over the Coalers after the first quarter.

The Comets' offense pulled ahead to a 20-3 lead over the Coalers at halftime.

Braidwood Reed-Custer's force showed as it carried a 26-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News